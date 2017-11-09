Police seek identity of suspect in strong arm robbery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a strong arm robbery.

The victim reported to Northern York County Regional Police that the man took his cell phone and wallet as he was trying to give him spare change.

The incident occurred October 25 at 6:22 p.m. on East 7th Avenue in North York Borough.

No weapons were used or displayed, police say.

Anyone who can identify the individual is asked to contact the police department’s tip line at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org