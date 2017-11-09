Scott Wagner announces Jeff Bartos as running mate, choice for Lieutenant Governor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Republican state senator Scott Wagner has announced Jeff Bartos as his choice for Lieutenant Governor.

In January, Wagner announced his campaign to be the next Governor of Pennsylvania.

“Jeff is a great guy who wants to change the way Harrisburg works. He’ll help me take on career politicians. He’ll help me change the way things have always been done in Harrisburg. He’ll help me make it work for you, the taxpayers – not special interests or insiders,” Wagner explained.

Bartos commented, “Scott built his waste company from nothing into a major job engine right here in central Pennsylvania. He’s a conservative. He’s tough. He makes great things happen — something we really need in Harrisburg. And Scott’s lived the American dream. Now he wants to give back and use his experience to make Pennsylvania a winning state. Scott’s knows what it takes to win, and that’s what he’ll do. We both will.”

The duo made the announcement via the above clip.

For more information on Wagner and his campaign, you can visit his website here.