Shooting victims identified in Harrisburg double homicide; investigation continues

HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: Harrisburg Police have identified the two victims who were killed Thursday night.

Natasha Harner, 24, and Kaliah Dearing, 16, were deceased of apparent gunshot wounds.

ORIGINAL: Police are investigating a shooting in which two people were killed Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Logan Street, which is near 3rd and Maclay streets.

Officers responded to the home after reports of someone having a heart problem, but when they arrived, they discovered that two individuals were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Neighbors said the two victims were women, but police would not confirm any identifying information about the victims or a suspect in the case.

"Initially the neighborhood was canvassed, and we tried to establish some witnesses and things like that," said Lt. Milo Hooper of the Harrisburg Police Department. "Once we get some witnesses, the detectives will do some follow-up on that and wherever that takes you, that's where you'll go, wherever it leads you, that's where you go."

Coroner's officials removed the victims from the home as officers continued their investigation. Police have been investigating several leads in the case and trying to talk to neighbors about what happened.

Many community members FOX43 spoke to said they were not home at the time of the shooting and were not able to witness anything that would help with the police investigation. One man was taken from the scene around 9:30 p.m. by police for additional questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg police or submit a tip here.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.