HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- 'Tis the season! This weekend, Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane kicks off at the amusement park.

The festivities run on select dates November 10th through January 1st. It includes festive lights and entertainment, more than 50 rides, food, and Santa and his reindeer.

Guests can also drive through 2 miles of illuminated wooded trails at Sweet Lights.

For ticket and schedule information, visit www.hersheypark.com