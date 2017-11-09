Volunteers from The Home Depot help veteran with home project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two organizations partner to help a veteran in Dauphin County.

The Home Depot Foundation, and Rebuilding Together Greater Harrisburg, are making sure Paul Huerta has a safer and more accessible home. Huerta is a United States Marine Corps veteran, who served for 20 years.

More than a dozen members of Team Depot spent Thursday building an exterior walkway and steps for Huerta and his family, as a special thank you for his service, right before Veterans Day.

"It's a big relief," said Huerta. "It takes a lot of weight off my shoulders. I'm working a lot and now I can relax and know that it's done and we have a safe place for our kids to come down the steps."

The project is part of Home Depot's annual Celebration of Service campaign, where teams of associate volunteers complete projects for U.S. military members.

Officials with The Home Depot say giving back to veterans is a personal cause, as more than 35,000 of the company’s associates have served in the military.