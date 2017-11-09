× York bank robber politely asks teller to “kindly place all the money in a bag”

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after robbing a bank by handing the teller a note that asked to “kindly place all the $50’s and 100’s in a bag.”

Keith Reinecker, 38, is facing robbery charges for the incident.

On November 7 at approximately 7:00 p.m., police were dispatched to Woodforest National Bank inside West Manchester Township Walmart store.

Tellers from the bank told police that a few minutes before they were closing a man, later identified as Reinecker, came up and asked “Do we have time for a transaction?”

At that time, Reinecker handed the teller a note that read “kindly put all the $50’s and 100’s in a bag from the register.”

Reinecker allegedly told the teller he was armed but never displayed a weapon.

The tellers complied with his request, and Reinecker exited, taking the bag and note with him.

Police accessed surveillance video to get a visual description of the suspect.

Around 7:35 p.m., officers spotted Reinecker near a Fulton Bank, and found the note and bag full of cash in his possession.

After being transported to the station, Reinecker invoked his right to remain silent during an interview.

Now, he will face charges for the incident.