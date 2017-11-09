× York County, voting machine vendor discover way to identify duplicate votes if they occurred

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The afternoon before Election Day, York County’s Elections and Voter Registration department learned of an issue pertaining to the voting machines throughout the county.

The technical problem allowed a single voter to vote more than once for certain cross-filed candidates in the same race. Notices were posted at all polling places, reminding voters they may vote only once.

On Thursday, FOX43 learned from York County’s communications director that the county and voting machine vendor have discovered a way to identify potential duplicate votes.

Mark Walters of York County explaining the latest in election situation, says they can recover the data of potential duplicate votes @fox43 pic.twitter.com/GZYlQtCiSm — Felix Rodrigues Lima (@FelixReports) November 9, 2017

This story will be updated.