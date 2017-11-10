× A list of area Thanksgiving Day dinners, Thanksgiving donations in preparation for the holiday

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– A number of different organizations, churches and food banks are preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Below is a list of the different Thanksgiving donations, and Thanksgiving Day dinners that will be held in our area:

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Bethesda Mission

Bethesda Mission will host a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 23, 2017. The dinner will be held at the Men’s Shelter, located at 611 Reily Street, Harrisburg, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The menu will feature turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, corn, carrots, various desserts, beverages, and more. Approximately 175 people are expected to attend.

Deb King, Volunteer Coordinator, stated, “We are extremely grateful for the volunteers who are giving up part of their Thanksgiving day at home to come and serve the meal at Bethesda Mission. There will be approximately 45 volunteers involved with the festivities, and we are thankful for each and every one of them!”

For those unable to come to the Mission for a meal, due to age or health, we will be happy to deliver one to your home, provided your home is located within a five-mile radius of the Men’s Shelter. To schedule a delivery, please call Bethesda Mission at 717-257-4442 by Wednesday, November 22nd.