Be Well: Yoga is another fun way to get fit

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– There are a number of different ways to workout and improve your physical fitness.

Yoga is a practice that is on the rise because it is different, fun, and provides people a new way for people to enjoy working out.

Mindy Quesenberry from MyFitnessQuest will be joined by Jannon Craumer, the gym’s Yoga Professional, to demonstrate Radiant Child Yoga.

Craumer’s children will be demonstrating on the set of FOX43 Morning News.

There will be a free Radiant Child Yoga event on November 18 at 10:30 a.m. at MyFitnessQuest.