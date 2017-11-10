× Capital Area Transit routes back to normal schedule

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Capital Area Transit Dispatch Office reports all Trips and Routes are running as per schedule this morning. Expect some delays are a result of traffic conditions.

CAT regrets any inconvenience to public transit customers and apologizes for any delays in service on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Paratransit service and warehouse service to Cumberland County were not affected.

Please refer to the www.cattransit.com for route and schedule information and see www.findmycatbus.com for bus locations. Rider email alerts and Twitter messages are sent regularly to riders in CAT’s data base.

SOURCE: CAT