Chambersburg man faces assault, strangulation charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is facing charges after striking and attempting to strangle a victim.

Jose Morales-Perez, 34, is facing one count of strangulation and one count of simple assault for the incident.

On November 9 at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of E. Garfield Street for a reported assault.

Upon further investigation, Morales-Perez punched a victim in the face twice, which caused swelling and bruising.

After striking the victim, Morales-Perez attempted to strangle the victim by placing two hands around the victim’s throat and tried to cover the victim’s mouth with a blanket.

Now, he is facing charges.