Chambersburg man facing retail theft charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is facing retail theft charges.

Robert Thomas, Jr., 36, is facing resisting arrest and retail theft charges for his role in the incident.

On November 8 at approximately 11:00 p.m., police responded to the Sheetz at 1 Monticello Court for a report of a suspect involved in a previous retail theft.

Thomas, Jr. was identified by management, and when police attempted to make contact with Thomas, he fled the area.

After complying with several commands to stop, Thomas was eventually taken into custody.

He will now face charges.