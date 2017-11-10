× Chambersburg potential teacher strike postponed

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Chambersburg Area School District Board of Directors and Chambersburg Area Education Association have made sufficient enough progress that the potential strike that was planned for early next week has been rescheduled to the end of the month.

The groups have made enough progress through two meetings this week that the strike has been pushed back.

It is advised that there are issues that still remain on the table that must be resolved until a tentative agreement is reached.

For now, the potential strike has been rescheduled for November 29.

All Chambersburg Area School District schools will be in session on Monday, November 13.