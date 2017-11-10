× Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott suspension upheld; out at least next four games

TEXAS– The injunction request by the NFL Players Association for Dallas Cowboys’ star running back Ezekiel Elliott was denied by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.

Essentially, this means that Elliott’s six-game ban is back on, however, it may not last a full six games.

The next hearing in Elliott’s case is set for December 1, and could bring a change in the suspension.

However, barring some unforeseen legal intervention, Elliott will miss at least the next four games of the Cowboys’ schedule.

Among those games includes a match up with the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on November 19. That game is set for Sunday Night Football.

This resolves a back-and-forth process that has seen Elliott’s suspension been enacted and delayed multiple times this season.

Thus far, Elliott has been used heavily, amassing 783 yards and 7 TDs on 191 rushes.

He’s also added 210 yards and 2 TDs through the air.

The Cowboys are expected to use a combination of RBs Darren McFadden, Rod Smith, and Alfred Morris for the next four weeks.