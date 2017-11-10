× Former Lancaster County volunteer firefighter accused of arson

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A former volunteer firefighter from East Earl Township accused of intentionally setting his bedroom curtains on fire while three family members were in the house is in custody, according to East Earl Township police.

Anthony K. Gobber, 19, of the the 1500 block of Main Street, is charged with arson, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief, police say.

On Oct. 30 at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers and members of the Weaverland Valley Fire Department responded to Gobber’s home for a reported house fire, according to police. Gobber told emergency personnel that the air conditioner in his bedroom window caught fire and ignited the window curtains, damaging the window frame, walls and ceiling in his bedroom. Three of Gobber’s family members were in the home at the time, and one sustained a minor burn to the hand.

During an investigation by the State Police Fire Marshal unit, Gobber later admitted to setting his curtains on fire, police say. The fire marshal declared the blaze a case of arson on Tuesday, and police obtained the arrest warrant for Gobber, who surrendered at District Court on Wednesday.

Gobber was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Rodney H. Hartman and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21.

Gobber is a recent former volunteer firefighter with the Weaverland Valley Fire Department.