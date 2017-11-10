× Gov. Tom Wolf issues statement thanking all of Pennsylvania’s 820,000 veterans

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement thanking every one of the approximately 820,000 veterans across the commonwealth Friday, one day before Veterans Day.

“Veterans from all eras are a big part of our history – heroes who have sacrificed greatly to preserve our freedom and secure our future,” Wolf said in his statement. “Though Veterans Day is a special holiday reminding us to personally show our gratitude to veterans for their service, we should take every opportunity to honor and support these great Americans every day.

“I am especially proud of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) for how it relentlessly works to connect with and serve veterans across the commonwealth.”

Led by Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general, the DMVA offers numerous programs and services and operates six veterans homes to help improve the lives of veterans and their families. Pennsylvania is home to the fourth largest veteran population in the nation.

“I have the distinct privilege of traveling throughout the commonwealth to meet with veterans and their family members at our state veterans homes and at a wide variety of community events,” said Carrelli. “I have found that each veteran has a unique story to tell and the common thread is their spirit of patriotism. I can think of no more rewarding position to be in than to serve those who have served our country and to be able to personally thank them for their service.”

Carrelli reminds all veterans, family members and advocates to sign up for the Veterans Registry at www.register.dmva.pa.gov that launched last year to connect qualified veterans to a wide range of federal, state and county benefits. This includes disability compensation, pensions, VA health care benefits, burial benefits, education benefits, vocational rehabilitation, active service bonuses, state nursing home care, and much more.

Wolf and Carrelli teamed up to record a special Veterans Day video message that can be viewed online.

Wolf also issued a Veterans Day proclamation that can be viewed online.