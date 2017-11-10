Go
FOX43 News at Ten
HSFF week 11 Waynesboro at Manheim Central highlights
Posted 11:03 PM, November 10, 2017
FOX43 Newsroom
Waynesboro: 0
Manheim Central: 55
