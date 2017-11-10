× Man scammed out of $100 after purchasing fraudulent copy of restaurant coupon

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — An Annville man got scammed out of $100 after purchasing a fraudulent copy of a restaurant coupon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the man contacted the suspect through Lebanon County’s Yard Sale Facebook list to buy a Texas Roadhouse coupon.

The coupon, being sold by the suspect for $100, represented an offer for a dinner for two that lasted 12 months, police say.

The victim paid and received the coupon, later realizing that it was fake.

Any individuals who had similar incidents are asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police – Jonestown Trooper James Paparella at 717-865-2194 ext. 3926.