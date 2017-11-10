× Meek Mill begins sentence at state prison in Camp Hill

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Rapper Meek Mill has begun to serve his state prison sentence at the Camp Hill facility.

Robert Williams (the rapper’s real name), 30, was sentenced to 2-4 years in state prison for probation violations.

According to the Department of Corrections website, Williams checked in at the facility near Harrisburg on Wednesday.

It is unknown if Williams will serve all of his sentence at the facility or be assigned to another prison.

