Mortgage Network, Inc. to host Veterans Day Donation event

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Mortgage Network is hosting a Veterans Day Donation Event that benefits For the Love of a Veteran.

The event will be on Saturday, November, 11 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 1030 Plymouth Road in York.

The group is collecting a number of items, including:

T-shirts, socks, long johns

Hats, gloves, scarves

Blankets

Wash cloths, towels

Deodorant

Body Wash, Shampoo, Conditioner

Q-Tips

Razors & Shaving cream

Feminine hygiene items

Hairbrush, combs

Toothpaste, toothburshes, floss

Chapstick

Baby Wipes

Hand Sanitizer, Lotion

Cookies, Crackers

Gum, Candy, Trail Mix, Nuts, Jerky

Microwave meals

For more information, you can visit the group’s website here.