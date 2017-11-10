Mortgage Network, Inc. to host Veterans Day Donation event
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Mortgage Network is hosting a Veterans Day Donation Event that benefits For the Love of a Veteran.
The event will be on Saturday, November, 11 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 1030 Plymouth Road in York.
The group is collecting a number of items, including:
- T-shirts, socks, long johns
- Hats, gloves, scarves
- Blankets
- Wash cloths, towels
- Deodorant
- Body Wash, Shampoo, Conditioner
- Q-Tips
- Razors & Shaving cream
- Feminine hygiene items
- Hairbrush, combs
- Toothpaste, toothburshes, floss
- Chapstick
- Baby Wipes
- Hand Sanitizer, Lotion
- Cookies, Crackers
- Gum, Candy, Trail Mix, Nuts, Jerky
- Microwave meals
For more information, you can visit the group’s website here.
39.962598 -76.727745