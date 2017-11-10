Mortgage Network, Inc. to host Veterans Day Donation event

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Mortgage Network is hosting a Veterans Day Donation Event that benefits For the Love of a Veteran.

The event will be on Saturday, November, 11 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 1030 Plymouth Road in York.

The group is collecting a number of items, including:

  • T-shirts, socks, long johns
  • Hats, gloves, scarves
  • Blankets
  • Wash cloths, towels
  • Deodorant
  • Body Wash, Shampoo, Conditioner
  • Q-Tips
  • Razors & Shaving cream
  • Feminine hygiene items
  • Hairbrush, combs
  • Toothpaste, toothburshes, floss
  • Chapstick
  • Baby Wipes
  • Hand Sanitizer, Lotion
  • Cookies, Crackers
  • Gum, Candy, Trail Mix, Nuts, Jerky
  • Microwave meals

For more information, you can visit the group’s website here.

