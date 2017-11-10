× Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash.

On November 9 at approximately 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Winding Hill Road for a reported accident.

Upon arrival, police learned that a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling east and had collided with a vehicle traveling west.

However, the vehicle traveling west, described as a sedan, left the scene of the incident.

That vehicle is believed to have front end damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com