Police investigating non-injury crash involving fire engine in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG — Police are investigating a non-injury crash involving a fire engine that happened Friday afternoon on the intersection of King and Earl Streets.

According to Cumberland County Communications, the Shippensburg Fire Department, Vigilant Hose, was responding to a call at 2:34 p.m. On the way to the call, which originated from the 300 block of Volvo Way, Engine 252 was involved in a non-injury crash.