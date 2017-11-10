× Puseyville Road bridge in Lancaster County is open to traffic again, PennDOT says

LANCASTER COUNTY — The bridge carrying Puseyville Road over West Branch Octoraro Creek at the Colerain-East Drumore Township line is once again open to traffic, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge was replaced as part of PennDOT’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

Motorists might notice a slight bump as they cross the bridge until a polyester polymer concrete overlay is applied to the deck, PennDOT says. Because the polyester material can only be applied after the bridge concrete is cured for 30 days, and when temperatures are consistently above 40 degrees, PennDOT says workers will not be able to apply the PPC overlay until spring.

The overlay is designed to protect the bridge deck from wear and tear brought on by Pennsylvania’s harsh winters. When it’s applied in the spring, flaggers will control an alternating traffic pattern, PennDOT says.

This bridge is referred to as JV-275 and is one out of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project. Replacement work for this bridge was performed by Walsh Construction II.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership (P3) between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP), under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years. The P3 approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.