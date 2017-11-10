× Registration open for Toy Shop Program at Salvation Army

LANCASTER, Pa. — During the holiday season, the Salvation Army hosts it’s annual Toy Shop Program to help low income families.

Registration is open Thursday through Saturday at the Salvation Army in Lancaster at 131 S. Queen St. Those who wish to register need to bring a photo ID, identification with a date of birth for everyone in the household, proof of address and proof of household income.

Registration is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Thursday was the first day of registration and organizers say roughly 500 families signed up.