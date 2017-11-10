× Salvation Army of York will open Red Kettle campaign with ceremony next Friday

YORK — The Salvation Army of York will open its Red Kettle Campaign with a ceremony next Friday on Continental Square.

York Director of Community Relations Edquina Washington will be joined by York County Commissioners and other public officials to recognize the Salvation Army and its impact on the community. Traditional Salvation Army brass musicians will be there to play carols and festive music, and free donuts and hot chocolate will be distributed from the Salvation Army’s mobile canteen truck.

Tom Gibson, the York Town Crier, will host the event, which is scheduled to begin at noon.

Bell ringers and red kettles are the most recognizable fundraising effort for the Salvantion Army. All donations collected through the holiday campaign fund Salvation Army programs and services in York County. Red kettles will be stationed at 20 prominent locations throughout York from next Friday, Nov. 17, through Dec. 23.

“Funds raised during Red Kettle Season sustain our programs and services throughout the year,” said Major Dennis Camuti, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army of York. “We hope this kick-off event raises awareness of the immense need in our community, but also serves as a celebration of holiday generosity.”

The November 17 Kettle Kick-Off also marks the start of community holiday toy collection. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program provides new toys for children ages one to 10. Shoppers choose an “angel tag” from one of the trees at area malls and retail locations and purchase a toy for a child who has been pre-registered with The Salvation Army for Christmas assistance. New, unwrapped toys may also be dropped off at The Salvation Army of York, 30 East King Street, York, PA, during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.

Last year, more than 5,000 toys and 1,200 stocking stuffers were distributed to 2,100 local youth.

The Salvation Army of York serves more than 20,000 people each year through a multitude of programs and services. These include: a community center and learning center for children; family services such as emergency food, clothing rent, utility assistance and prescription assistance as well as Pathway of Hope, a new intensive case-management initiative to help motivated families achieve self-sufficiency; and the SuperCupboard, an education program offering food and nutrition classes to low-income families.

This is all possible due in part to the funds generated from The Salvation Army of York’s annual red kettle campaign.