Steelton police investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night

STEELTON — Steelton police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday on the 400 block of N. Front Street.

Police confirmed Friday that the victim was shot.

The incident happened at about 11:55 p.m., police say. Officers responded to a disturbance call and found a male victim who had succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, the public is not in danger. They are investigating the incident as a homicide until further information can be developed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Shaub at (717) 939-9841 or wshaub@steeltonpa.com.