× Two-vehicle crash in York sends people to hospital

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– People have been taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in York.

Emergency dispatch confirms that a crash involving two vehicles occurred around 4:45 a.m. in the 3900 block of N. George Street.

Dispatch said that there were injuries and people were taken to the hospital.

The extent of injuries or amount of those injured is unknown at this time.