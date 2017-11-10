× UPDATE: York shooting victim identified

YORK, Pa. — The York County Coroner has identified the man who was shot in York on Friday night.

Jimmy Avila-Velez, 26, of York was reportedly walking in the 500 block of West Poplar Street when he was shot just after 8:30 p.m., according to the coroner.

Avila-Velez died at the scene.

Police say they believe the victim was targeted, but don’t have any suspects at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.