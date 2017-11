× US flags set afire after being placed on grounds of Lancaster Catholic HS in honor of Veterans Day

LANCASTER — American flags placed on the grounds of Lancaster Catholic High School in honor of Veterans Day were set afire early Thursday morning, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Manheim Police say an unknown male was observed setting 10 flags on fire and breaking 10 others around 1:12 a.m.

The total loss was $45, police add.

The investigation is ongoing.