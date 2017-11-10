× Video of Lancaster wedding party ‘Rickrolling’ their guests goes viral on YouTube

If you’ve ever been “Rickrolled,” you know how annoying it can be.

And chances are you laugh just the same.

For the uninitiated, “Rickrolling” is an online prank in which the victim is tricked into clicking onto a link and wasting their time watching a video of Rick Astley performing his 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Pranksters have been known to get pretty creative in their methods of tricking their unsuspecting victims into listening to the song.

It happened recently to newlyweds John and Amanda Conforti, of Lancaster — on their wedding day, no less.

One of Conforti’s groomsmen, Adam Lauver, pranked guests at the Lancaster couple’s ceremony when he performed a dramatic reading of the song’s lyrics.