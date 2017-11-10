Video of Lancaster wedding party ‘Rickrolling’ their guests goes viral on YouTube
If you’ve ever been “Rickrolled,” you know how annoying it can be.
And chances are you laugh just the same.
For the uninitiated, “Rickrolling” is an online prank in which the victim is tricked into clicking onto a link and wasting their time watching a video of Rick Astley performing his 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
Pranksters have been known to get pretty creative in their methods of tricking their unsuspecting victims into listening to the song.
It happened recently to newlyweds John and Amanda Conforti, of Lancaster — on their wedding day, no less.
Video of the prank, posted on Youtube on Nov. 5, has received more than 325,000 views.
The bride and groom were in on the prank, according to a report on LancasterOnline (Conforti is an LNP employee).
Amanda originally planned to use the lyrics as her vows, John told LancasterOnline.
But he thought it would be funnier to have Lauver read them as the third reading during the ceremony.
The result appears below.