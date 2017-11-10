× York City announces curbside trash, yard waste collection plans for Thanksgiving, winter months

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– York City has announced plans for curbside trash and final yard waste collection plans for Thanksgiving and the coming winter months.

Due to Thanksgiving, all regular curbside trash collections on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24, will be delayed by one day.

Final curbside yard waste collections will take place on Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12.

It is reminded that grass clippings are not part of the yard waste program.

Yard waste must be properly prepared for curbside collection in one of these ways:

Place in authorized yellow yard waste cans (Max. 40 pounds)

Place in biodegradable paper yard waste bags only (Do not use any plastic bags.)

yard waste bags only (Do use any plastic bags.) Bundle branches (Max. branch 4” diameter; Max. bundle 3′ length and 40 pounds)

Yellow Yard Waste Cans and Biodegradable Paper Yard Waste Bags are for sale at the Public Works office, 101 South George Street. Proof of residency is required. Paper leaf and yard waste bags which are sold at retail stores may also be used.

The yard waste drop off facility is CLOSED for the winter, January through March. The site will reopen in April, on the first Saturday of each month.