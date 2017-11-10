× York College student robbed by juveniles with gun in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for juveniles that allegedly robbed a York College student at gunpoint.

On November 9 around 5:30 p.m., a York College student was walking alone on Butler Alley in York City when he was approached by four or five African American juveniles.

One of the group was wearing a black ski-mask and yellow t-shirt and displayed a gun. The group stopped the victim and demanded money.

The victim told the group he had no money but gave them his headphones.

The group fled the scene, and when police arrived about 10 minutes later, they were unable to locate the suspects.

If you have any information that may be useful to this investigation, contact the York City Police by calling 911. Until the suspects are apprehended, conditions may continue to exist that may pose a threat to campus and community members. You are asked report suspicious persons and activity immediately.