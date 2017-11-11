× After record low temperatures this morning, more winter weather is on the way

RECORD LOWS: This morning, we set a record. The low in Harrisburg dropped to around 20, which broke the old record low of 22, set in 1952, the year my dad was born. Most communities dropped into the teens last night.

Tonight, we’ll “warm up” to the mid 20s.

We don’t get as cold because of some clouds in the sky. We get the coldest when the skies are clear, like last night.

By the way, did you see the little dipper last night? If not, see if you can see it tonight between the clouds: just put your head all the way back and look up.

SUNNY SKIES: It was nice to see a sunny Saturday with highs in the low 40s. On Sunday, we’ll have a high in the upper 40s and see partly sunny skies for most of the day. Around sunset, which is just shy of 5 P.M. these days, we’ll get pretty cloudy.

WINTER WEATHER: Sunday evening’s clouds come ahead of a piece of energy that will bring us some snow, freezing rain, and rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Here’s what you need to know:

The snow, freezing rain, and rain crosses over us from west to east between 4 and 9 A.M.

It will affect the Monday morning commute.

The higher elevations/ridge tops will get some snow. Other spots will get some freezing rain. Freezing rain causes icy roads. Communities closer to the PA-MD state line will see just rain. So, spots very south get just rain. Then, spots north of route 30 to the PA Turnpike will get freezing rain. Spots north of the Turnpike will get snow, and higher spots in Franklin, Adams, and York Counties will also get snow.

The snow will accumulate only on non-paved surfaces like the grass.

Then, we become partly sunny Monday afternoon.

MORE SUN: On Tuesday, we’ll have sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s. Then, warmer air coming up from the south takes us up to 54 on Wednesday. Wednesday night, we’ll have a few showers sneak over us. On Thursday, we’re partly sunny again with highs in the mid 50s. On Friday, we start out sunny and get highs in the upper 50s.

TRACKING RAIN: Showers arrive Friday night, and it will be windy. The showers, heavy at times, continue all Friday night, and they’ll wrap up early Saturday morning.

TRACKING FLURRIES: After some brief sun on Saturday morning of next week, we’ll turn cloudy. It will be windy all day, and those winds sailing over Lake Erie will give us some lake-effect flurries in the afternoon. A few spots in Mifflin and Juniata Counties will see a snow shower or two in the afternoon, too. We’ll have rather cloudy skies on Sunday of next week again. It will also be breezy, which will cause some flurries. Highs will be in the 40s both days, next weekend.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson