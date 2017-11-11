Annual “Walk of Heroes” held in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GROVE, York County, Pa.-- A York County school district gathered together on Saturday to honor the men and women who serve our country.

Teachers, students and community members in Spring Grove hit the high school track for the 3rd Annual "Walk of Heroes." The event honors veterans, police officers and all first responders.

People walked around the track to raise money for the school's Veteran's Memorial Garden, which also honors Spring Grove alumni military members who've been killed in the line of duty. The garden was created, thanks to a high school class.

"We lost one of our alumni, Cameron Stambaugh and I had been one of his teachers for two years actually, he had been in my Environmental II and it was after his death that my students and I decided to do something collectively, and that's where we got the idea of our veteran's memorial garden," said teacher Celeste Barnes.

The walk first served as a fundraiser to create the garden. Now, the money raised helps maintain the site.