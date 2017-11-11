Flagpole dedicated in honor of local fallen military hero

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa.– People gathered in Cumberland County on Saturday to dedicate a flagpole in honor of a fallen soldier.

Spring Meadows Park in South Middleton Township has never had a flagpole, until now.

It’s all thanks to Matt Otto, a local boy scout working toward the rank of Eagle Scout. Otto decided to make the flagpole the focus of his Eagle Scout project. He got approval and then was able to get a flagpole; donated by the local VFW.

That flagpole was dedicated in honor of Army Master Sergeant Scott Ball of Mount Holly Springs. MSG Ball was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2007. He was also a Pennsylvania State Trooper.