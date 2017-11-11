York County Veteran’s Day Breakfast honors those who served

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — “Times get rough, but you know what… never give up, never quit,” said retired U.S. Army SSG Travis Mills.

These words resonated with more than 1,500 Veterans and their families who came out to York County’s Veteran’s Day breakfast celebration on Saturday.

Veteran’s were celebrated at the York Expo Center, not just for their service, but also for their service after serving.

Vietnam War veteran, Harold Redding of North Codorus Township, received special recognition for helping get the bill passed that now officially recognizes March 29th as ‘National Vietnam Veteran’s Day’.

“It was my way of making sure that the men and women of my generation served during the Vietnam War received the recognition that they have earned and that they deserve,” said Redding.

Former Marine, Phil Frigm, was also awarded for his meritorious service for his lifetime service to the community and other veterans.

Retired United States Army Staff Sergeant, Travis Mills, from Michigan, made his way to York County to give veterans a new perspective.

He is one of only five quadruple amputees from the War in Afghanistan to survive, and uses humor to conquer through.

“I think humor works well, you know… I tell jokes to really disarm the situation that we have at hand here. I’m pretty funny, disarmed hand,” Mills says laughing.

Mills is as tough as they come.

After dropping his backpack on an IED, he spent nearly 19-months in rehab.

“Yes, I have a limb loss, I have no arms and legs because of a bomb, but I was able to bounce back,” said Mills.

Mills is a #1 New York Times best selling author and motivational speaker.

He says reminding other vets to keep pushing forward is one of the reasons he keeps doing what he does.

“Being around this many people that have been veterans, we all speak the same language, we all respect each other’s service, and whatever sacrifices made,” Mills added.

One thing is for sure, they all share an appreciation for life and the red white and blue.

“It’s just very humbling that I am just one piece of a small community and we all come together on one day for the nation to understand what we did,” Mills said.