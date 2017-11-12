× Allow extra time for a light wintry mix early Monday. Rest of day is dry.

CHILLY START TO WEEK

Skies are mostly cloudy tonight, as our next system, sweeps across the area early Monday. A rain-snow mix is likely to slow the commute down. The best chance for all snow is north and west of Harrisburg. Most neighborhoods see a snow mix, while the best threat for plain rain is south along the state line. Allow for extra travel time for the morning drive. Morning lows hover around 32 degrees. Shaded roads will be slippery because of colder surface temperatures. Clouds mix with sunshine the rest of the day. A light north-northwest wind keeps temperatures chilly in the middle

and upper 40s. More sunshine expected Tuesday, as high pressure helps to clear skies. Readings are still below average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds shift Wednesday ahead of our next frontal system. This bumps temperatures up into the lower 50s. Clouds increase but the day is dry. A few overnight sprinkles or a brief shower with the front is possible. Overnight lows are in the upper 30s. It’s a breezy Thursday with highs hovering around 50 degrees. Big changes head our way with a potent system approaching Friday. Clouds increase through the day and a few showers are possible by afternoon and evening. Highs are held in the 40s. The main system comes through over the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday starts mild with a boost in temperatures to near 50 degrees. Keep the umbrella handy for showers. Potent front is east by late evening. Much colder air rushes in overnight into Sunday. Flurries or light snow showers possible with strong, gusty northwest winds all day. Readings are stuck in the upper 30s and lower 40s. This brisk feel continues into Monday with sunny skies.



MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist