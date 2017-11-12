× Ephrata man arrested after he allegedly threatening people with knife

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — An Ephrata man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened several people with a knife on Saturday night.

According to Ephrata Borough Police, around 7:45 p.m., they responded the 100 block of Tom Avenue for reports of a man threatening multiple people with a knife and grabbing one victim by the neck.

After speaking with witnesses on scene, police arrested Jurij Feder, 42, at his home in Ephrata without incident.

Feder is charged with 2 counts of simple assault, and 2 counts of terroristic threats.

Nobody was injured.