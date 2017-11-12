Eyelash salon in Lancaster County helping women with cancer regain their confidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- An eyelash salon in Lancaster County is helping women regain their confidence.

Ooh La Lashes is on a mission -- they're giving a year of free lashes to people who are going through chemotherapy.

"I was kind of scared...especially since I was carrying a baby," said Amanda Johns, Ooh La Lashes client.

Amanda Johns says she was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2017 after finding a swollen lymph node under her arm. She was 12 weeks pregnant and only 28-years-old.

"I kind of felt numb...as you process things you think of a million things at one time," Johns added.

After the shock settled in, Johns says she started chemotherapy and noticed she was starting to slowly lose her hair.

"Of course you try to tell yourself...you know....it`s not a big deal...but then when I did actually lose my hair...it was devastating," Johns said.

But thanks to Gloria Mazaheri, owner of Ooh La lashes in Lancaster County, cancer patients, just like Amanda are getting a little piece of their identity back...one eyelash at a time.

"It really is the only reason I will continue to do this business," said Gloria Mazaheri, owner of Ooh La lashes.

"She is definitely one of the angels sent along to help me along the way....to help me through it," Amanda Johns added.

She says she wouldn't trade a thing for the spark she sees in her clients eyes after they look in the mirror for the first time.

"I was so excited and went home saying I can`t believe it! You open your eyes and it`s instant gratification...it`s a really good feeling to kinda look normal when you are going through something," added Johns.

"This isn`t just a job....it is a mission.. it`s a purpose...and I think when you do that every day you are so much more fulfilled," said Mazaheri.

For more information on Ooh La Lashes and their mission to 'lash out cancer' visit: oohlalashesltd.com.