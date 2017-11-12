Greg Johnson claims second straight win in Enders Harrisburg Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrisburg, Pa. -- It was a chilly Sunday morning, but that didn't stop 12,000 runners from competing in this year's Enders Harrisburg Marathon.

Claiming the top spot, Greg Johnson of Dillsburg. The 26-year-old crossed the finish line at 2:36:40, which is a pace of 5:59 per mile. This is Johnson's second win in Harrisburg. He's says this win is very special for him, and that even his father got in on the action, making Harrisburg his first marathon.

On the women's side, 42-year old Rebecca Traschsel clocked a time of 3:00:17.

Johnson plans on running the Devil Dog Ultras race in Maryland next month. He did qualify for the Boston Marathon last year, and is set to run it in the Spring. As for competing in Harrisburg next year, Johnson says "third times the charm."