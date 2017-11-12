Hershey Bears hit the rink while honoring veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, PA.-- The Hershey Bears hockey team honored military service members in their game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday night.

Members of the team donned USA-themed jerseys that were auctioned off after the game, benefitting local charities. There was also a special puck-drop held in honor of veterans. In addition, each fan that entered GIANT Center received an American flag.

The Hershey Bears went on to beat the Phantoms 6-1. This is the team's third straight win. They take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Sunday at GIANT Center. The game begins at 5:00 p.m.