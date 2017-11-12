× Lancaster County man dies in Lower Paxton Township crash

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — An 81-year-old Elizabethtown man has died as a result of his injuries from a crash on Friday.

The crash occurred on Friday, just after 1:00 p.m. on an exit ramp off of I-83 Southbound.

According to State Police, Donald Torrence, 81, was exiting I-83 South at Union Deposit Road, when for unknown reasons, continued up the ramp at a high rate of speed, crashing into a tractor trailer.

Torrence was treated at the scene for his injuries and taken to Hershey Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.