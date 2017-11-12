× Man cited after pumpkins are smashed in street

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Ephrata Police say they were called to the 200 block of Duke Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of man taking pumpkins off of porches and smashing them in the street.

A total of 25-30 pumpkins were smashed and broken in a three block area of Duke Street.

Police removed the pumpkins from the road to make sure the travel lanes were safe for motorists to drive along.

The man identified as Matthew Hepler, 35, was found in the area of Pine and Duke Streets was cited for disorderly conduct.