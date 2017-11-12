× One injured in Mechanicsburg stabbing

MECHANICSBURG BOROUGH, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — One woman is injured after she was stabbed after trying to break up an argument between two people.

According to Mechanicsburg Police, they responded to the 100 block of East Allen Street just before 10:00 a.m. for reports of a stabbing, Police arrived and a 27-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to her arm and shoulder.

Police determined that the woman heard Fatima Rafati, 29, and an unknown man fighting and went to check on them. While checking in, Rafati and the woman got into an argument and Rafati stabbed her.

Rafati is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

She was taken to Cumberland County Central Booking where she is awaiting arraignment