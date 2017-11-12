Pennsylvania SPCA holds first public event at Lancaster shelter

LANCASTER, Pa. — It was a special day for some animals in Lancaster, as the Pennsylvania SPCA held its first public event on Sunday.

People lined up outside the facility, located at 848 South Prince Street, for the ‘Empty the Shelters’ free adoption event. Sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, adoptions fees were covered in hopes the pets would find their “furever” home.

It’s the group’s first public event since taking over the shelter in august; that’s when the Lancaster SPCA closed its doors. The group says while some people may not have gotten a pet today, they will not to give up hope.

“There’s always a need, we except strays and surrenders from the community. The sad thing about animal sheltering is there’s always going to be more animals the next day. So folks who missed out on an animal today can come back in a couple of days and check us out and there will be more animals here,” says Julie Klim, CEO of PSPCA.

All of the dogs and cats available for adoption today,have been adopted out.