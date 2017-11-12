× Police on the scene of deadly shooting in York

York, Pa.- A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting York City.

Police it happened along the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street around 4:00 P.M. They say the shooting happened between two vehicles. The victim was driving a truck. Officers say the suspect was in a red car.

Witnesses at the scene say a suspect was taken into custody, and that the shooting was in self defense. York City Police as of now have not released any information surrounding a suspect or what led up to the shooting.