Powerful earthquake strikes near Iraqi city of Halabja

Posted 2:22 PM, November 12, 2017, by , Updated at 02:23PM, November 12, 2017
 (CNN) — A magnitude 7.2 earthquake has hit near the Iraqi city of Halabja, close to the Iraq-Iran border, according the US Geological Survey. The temblor, centered about 350 kilometers (217 miles) from Baghdad, was felt throughout Iraq, USGS said.