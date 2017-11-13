5 men charged with open lewdness and related offenses at Lancaster County park

LANCASTER — Five Lancaster County men are facing charges after members of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Mounted Unit conducted a detail at Long’s Park on Nov. 9, Lancaster police say.

According to police, numerous complaints had been filed with Long’s Park staff regarding incidents in and around the men’s restrooms, where adult men were allegedly seeking others for sexual gratification. Some of the complaints stated that men were exposing themselves and masturbating to others, while in view of those using the facilities at the park.

The Mounted Unit maintains the horse barn at Long’s Park, Lancaster police say.

On Nov. 9, a member of the Mounted Unit, in plain clothes, went to one of the men’s bathrooms in the park. In the short time that the detail was conducted, police say, five suspects were arrested on charges ranging from open lewdness to indecent assault.

For those that were arrested, their criminal complaints will be sent to them in the form of a criminal summons before Magisterial District Judge Mary Sponaugle.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police and Mounted Unit will continue to conduct such details in the future, police say.

Arrested on Nov. 9 were:

John Walton, 50, of the 600 block of Lake Street, Lancaster (open lewdness, indecent exposure)

Glenn Sensenig, 71, of the 200 block of Kurtz Road, Ephrata (open lewdness, indecent exposure)

Michael Smith, 58, of the 200 block of Cornell Ave., Lancaster (open lewdness, indecent exposure)

Justin Nickle, 31, of the first block of Tucker Drive, Ronks (open lewdness, indecent exposure, indecent assault)

James Talerico, 84, of the 2100 block of Kentwood Drive, Lancaster (open lewdness, indecent exposure, indecent assault)