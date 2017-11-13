× Assault victim succumbs to injuries; Scranton man to be charged with criminal homicide

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Bradley Butler faced attempted homicide charges after allegedly beating a man and stealing his vehicle in October.

Now, the Scranton man will be charged with criminal homicide as the victim, 64-year-old Charles Eget, succumbed to his injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The alleged assault occurred on October 20, when Eget offered 42-year-old Butler a ride home.

As the two approached the residence, they saw police cars. Butler, knowing he had an active warrant for retail theft, told Eget to drive to a remote area.

Police say Butler assaulted Eget before forcing him into the backseat and taking control of the vehicle.

Butler was later involved in a hit-and-run crash with a white construction van — it is believed that the crash occurred on state route 118 in Columbia County. Sometime after that, he pulled over, assaulted Eget again and placed him in the trunk.

The vehicle became disabled about 100 miles later on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.

Butler then called for a tow for the vehicle and alerted State Police to report the incident.

Upon arrival, police found the victim in the trunk of his vehicle with blunt force trauma to his head.