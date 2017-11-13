× East Pennsboro man facing drug charges after police pursuit

EAST PENNSBORO — A 25-year-old East Pennsboro man is facing several charges after his arrest last month, according to East Pennsboro police.

Sean Alexander Bise, of the 100 block of Altoona Avenue, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and drug possession after an incident on Oct. 10.

Police say an officer approached Bise’s car on the 100 block of N. Enola Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m. When the officer arrived, he observed Bise slumped over the wheel, counting what appeared to be heroin baggies, according to the arrest report. When police spoke to Bise, he sped off, throwing the bags out the window. Bise was apprehended on West Cumberland Road after a short pursuit.

Charges were filed on Oct. 23.